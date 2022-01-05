Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Heavy-US partnership

Hyundai Heavy signs MOU with U.S. firm for data platform

11:18 January 05, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, the world's biggest shipbuilder by sales, said Wednesday it has signed a pact with a U.S. data analytics firm for the big data platform business.

At the Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas, the South Korean shipbuilder signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Palantir Technologies Inc. to establish a big data platform and a joint venture, the company said in a statement.

"The partnership will substantially improve the competitiveness of the group's core businesses, and it will be an important turning point in innovation of organizational culture," Chung Ki-sun, chief executive officer of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, said in the statement.

Under the MOU, the two companies will jointly build a big data platform for the group's key affiliates related to shipbuilding and offshore engineering, energy, and industrial machinery.

The group will provide the affiliates' process expertise and sales know-how, whereas Palantir will offer software and development personnel, it said.

Once the platform is built, they will create a joint company that specializes in developing and selling big data platform services and commercialize big data solutions from platform construction to operation to global companies, the company said.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK