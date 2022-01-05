NSC expresses concerns over N. Korea's suspected missile launch
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential National Security Council (NSC) expressed concerns Wednesday over North Korea's launch of a suspected ballistic missile and called for resuming talks to ease tensions.
National security adviser Suh Hoon presided over the NSC meeting shortly after the North fired the suspected ballistic missile into the East Sea and was briefed by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
"The council members expressed concerns over North Korea's launch at a time when stability of the situation is very necessary at home and abroad," Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.
The council members also emphasized the need to resume talks with North Korea to ease tensions, it said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)