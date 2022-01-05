Wednesday's weather forecast
13:06 January 05, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-7 Sunny 20
Incheon 02/-6 Sunny 20
Suwon 03/-7 Sunny 20
Cheongju 03/-6 Sunny 20
Daejeon 04/-7 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 04/-10 Sunny 20
Gangneung 07/-1 Cloudy 40
Jeonju 03/-5 Sunny 20
Gwangju 04/-3 Cloudy 30
Jeju 07/04 Rain 80
Daegu 06/-5 Cloudy 30
Busan 08/-1 Rain 60
(END)