(LEAD) KTX train derails in central S. Korea, injuring 7 passengers

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- A KTX bullet train en route to Busan from Seoul derailed in central South Korea on Wednesday, injuring seven passengers, the operator said.
Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) and firefighters said the derailment occurred at 12:58 p.m., when the KTX-Sancheon train was just passing a tunnel in Yeongdong of North Chungcheong Province, 214 kilometers south of Seoul.
One passenger car from the train went off the tracks near the Yeongdong Tunnel after being apparently hit by a steel structure that fell from the tunnel, they said, adding that some repair work was under way inside the tunnel at that time.
Seven passengers suffered minor injuries from being struck by shards of glass from broken windows or objects that fell from the shelves, they said. Only one of them was transported to hospital.
The train was carrying 303 passengers and crew members.
"The train was not completely derailed and one passenger car was slightly off the track due to the collision," an official of the Chungbuk Fire Service Headquarters said.
Due to the accident, train operations on the Seoul-Busan line were delayed by more than one hour, they said, adding the exact cause of the derailment is under investigation.
KORAIL said it was speeding up recovery work, aiming to normalize KTX train operations on the Seoul-Busan line before Thursday.
