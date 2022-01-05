Hyundai Motor announces 'metamobility' concept at CES 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. has announced its "metamobility" concept, where robotic devices interact with humans to provide a variety of mobility services, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) under way in the United States.
Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung made a briefing on Tuesday (U.S. time) on how its robotics business will drive the paradigm shift toward future mobility at the press day of CES, one of the most influential tech events in the world, running from Wednesday through Friday.
He explained how robots will serve as a medium between the real and virtual worlds, enabling people to actually change and transform things in the real world through a metaverse and connection to robots.
A metaverse refers to shared virtual world environments, which are accessible through the internet and can make use of virtual and augmented reality.
The distinctions in future mobilities will be blurred through the further development of robotics technology, such as artificial intelligence and autonomous driving. Automobiles and urban air mobility (UAM) will also serve as smart devices for access to the metaverse platform, Hyundai said in a statement.
For instance, when a user accesses a digital copy of his home in the metaverse while away from his physical home, he will be able to feed and hug a pet in the physical home through the use of an avatar robot.
The metamobility vision is in line with Hyundai's aim to morph into a "smart mobility solutions provider" focusing on autonomous driving technologies, electric vehicles, UAM and hydrogen fuel cell systems.
At CES, Hyundai also showcased a new plug and drive robotic module platform under the Mobility of Things, which refers to a new concept that mobility is provided in everything from inanimate objects to community spaces.
