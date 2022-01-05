KBO's last remaining free agent stays put with original club
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The last remaining free agent in South Korean baseball re-signed with his original club Wednesday.
The Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said first baseman Jung Hoon agreed to a three-year contract valued at up to 1.8 billion won (US$1.5 million). The 34-year-old will make 1.15 billion won in total salary over the next three seasons, along with a signing bonus of 500 million won and up to 150 million won in incentives.
Jung enjoyed the best season of his 12-year career in 2021, when he set career highs with 14 home runs and 79 RBIs. He matched his personal highs with 135 games played and 27 doubles. He has spent his entire career with the Giants, and the new deal likely ensures he will retire as a Giant.
Jung was the team's primary first baseman in 2021, and he also handled some center field duties. The versatile player also has experience at second base, third base and right field.
There were 15 free agents on the market this winter -- 14 coming off seasons in the KBO and one, former Texas Rangers pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong, moving back from the majors -- and six of them switched clubs, while Yang rejoined his former KBO club, the Kia Tigers.
Teams spent a record 98.9 billion won, including incentives, in free agency. Five players signed deals worth over 10 billion won.
