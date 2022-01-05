Olympic short track champion downplays concerns about medal chances in Beijing

Choi had a forgettable run through the International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup season last fall. She suffered knee and ankle injuries in separate collisions during the opening World Cup race in Beijing in October and missed the next competition in Nagoya, Japan. She bounced back to win a silver in the 1,000m in the third World Cup in November and then won her first and only gold of the season, also in the 1,000m, in the final World Cup later in November.