Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon says he'll change, gambles on 'separation' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't appeals vaccine pass ruling, leading to clash between state authority, basic rights (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon pledges to 'return to roots' (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korea test-fires ballistic missile in 1st belligerence of new year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N.K. fires presumed ballistic missile, Moon urges dialogue (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea fires ballistic missile in East Sea before Moon's cross border cooperation promotion event (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N.K. engages in ballistic missile belligerence in East Sea (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon chooses 'my way' two months before presidential election (Hankyoreh)
-- Disease control policy falters over vaccine pass complaints (Hankook libo)
-- Hyundai Motor chief announces 'metamobility' era at CES (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'I'll start again under new image,' Yoon says (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- PPP candidate Yoon disbands campaign (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Hyundai Motor to expand human reach with robotics metaverse (Korea Herald)
-- Main opposition candidate seeks to stand on his own (Korea Times)
