Celltrion's COVID-19 self-test kit available on Amazon

09:02 January 06, 2022

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion Inc. said Thursday that its self-diagnostic kit for COVID-19 is available for purchase on global retailer Amazon.

Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test, co-developed by local health care business Humasis, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization approval last year.

This undated image, provided by South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion Inc., shows its DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The product is supplied through Amazon after Celltrion directly signed a contract with the world's largest online retailer.

Celltrion said Amazon directly buys the self-test kits from Celltrion USA, which handles Celltrion's overseas business, without going through wholesalers.

"Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test is the only homegrown COVID-19 self-test kit that has gone on sale on Amazon," said a company official who asked not to be named.

The product uses an antibody that specifically binds to the COVID-19 virus and detects infection within 15 minutes, Celltrion said. It is most suitable for identifying acute or early infection of the COVID-19 virus.

The self-test kit has also won approval for emergency use by other countries, including South Korea. It is also used in several European countries.

