Military reports 16 more COVID-19 cases
10:13 January 06, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 16 additional COVID-19 cases, including 14 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,376.
Of the new cases, six are from the Army, six from the Air Force and four from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
Currently, 221 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,566 are breakthrough cases.
