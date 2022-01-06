(2nd LD) 3 missing firefighters at Pyeongtaek warehouse fire scene found dead
PYEONGTAEK, South Korea, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Three firefighters were killed while battling a warehouse blaze in Pyeongtaek on Thursday as authorities were still struggling to bring the fire under control after over 12 hours, officials said.
The bodies of two deceased firefighters were found at 12:22 p.m. on the second floor of the refrigeration warehouse construction site in western Pyeongtaek, a city located 70 kilometers south of Seoul. The third firefighter was discovered nearby about 20 minutes later.
The fire at the seven-story warehouse was first reported at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities reportedly brought the blaze under control Thursday morning but the fire suddenly began to rise again later.
The firefighters were believed to have been trapped due to the fast spread of the fire. Two other firefighters managed to escape from the hazard and were moved to a hospital after having inhaled smoke.
Authorities have issued a level 2 warning, which enables them to call in support, including firefighters, from other areas. Five civilian workers at the scene have reportedly been evacuated.
"The firefighters were presumably trapped due to the sudden combustion and internal destruction within the site," an official said.
