PPP lawmakers propose impeachment of party chief
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party proposed impeachment of party chief Lee Jun-seok on Thursday, blaming Lee's feud with the party's presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol for the sharp fall in Yoon's support just two months ahead of the election.
Deputy floor leader Choo Kyung-ho and some other lawmakers made the proposal during a general meeting of the party's lawmakers at the National Assembly, just a couple of hours after Lee said he would refuse to endorse Yoon's appointment of a new secretary general of the party.
"Today, we are holding a general meeting of lawmakers to make our party reborn, but there is no sign of the party chairman changing," multiple participants quoted Choo as saying during the meeting. "We can't stand this any longer. We have reached a time to decide on the party chairman's resignation."
Rep. Tae Young-ho proposed a vote to seek Lee's impeachment.
Lee has been at odds with Yoon and other senior party members close to Yoon over campaign issues.
Earlier in the day, Lee said he would refuse to endorse Yoon's nomination of Rep. Kwon Young-se as the party's new secretary general, saying Yoon's campaign rejected his campaign ideas the previous day.
Lee, however, withdrew the refusal and endorsed the appointment later.
Amid the deepening feud with Lee, Yoon has lost his lead over his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung and is now trailing Lee in voter surveys.
In an attempt to regain support, Yoon announced the dissolution of his campaign committee, including the departure of election czar Kim Chong-in, on Wednesday and set up a new "slimmer and practical" campaign body to cope with his declining support in recent public opinion polls.
