(2nd LD) PPP lawmakers seek ouster of party chief over feud with presidential candidate
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday sought the ouster of party chief Lee Jun-seok, blaming his feud with the party's presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol for the sharp fall in Yoon's support just two months ahead of the election.
PPP deputy floor leaders and others made a proposal of adopting a resolution demanding Lee's resignation during a general meeting of the party's lawmakers, a couple of hours after Lee said he would refuse to endorse Yoon's appointment of a new secretary-general of the party.
But the proposal was put on hold after floor leader Kim Gi-hyeon suggested they should discuss the matter in the afternoon with Lee present at the meeting.
"If Lee doesn't come to the meeting, we see it as him forfeiting responsibility as the party chairman," Kim said. "Whether we sink or swim, we need to draw a conclusion."
Lee responded that he would attend the meeting on the condition their debate be shown to the public. PPP lawmakers have been saying the debate should be held behind closed doors.
Deputy floor leader Choo Kyung-ho and some other lawmakers earlier called for axing Lee from the leadership post, saying they cannot tolerate Lee's behavior.
"Today, we are holding a general meeting of lawmakers to make our party reborn, but there is no sign of the party chairman changing," multiple participants quoted Choo as saying during the meeting. "We can't stand this any longer. We have reached a time to decide on the party chairman's resignation."
Rep. Tae Young-ho proposed a vote to seek Lee's impeachment.
But some lawmakers opposed Lee's ouster, citing its impact on the upcoming presidential election. Lee, 36, is widely seen to have strong support among young voters.
"Adopting a resolution for Lee's resignation does not help us win the election," Rep. Ha Tae-keung said. "If we decide to oust the chief at the meeting, this election would turn into a 'burial of generations,' not an 'integration of generations.'"
Under the party code, a resolution on Lee's resignation is not legally binding, meaning Lee can keep his post unless he steps down voluntarily. The party members can have a recall referendum on Lee, but it needs to go through a time-consuming, complex process.
Lee has been at odds with Yoon and other senior party members close to the PPP candidate over campaign issues.
Earlier in the day, Lee said he would refuse to endorse Yoon's nomination of Rep. Kwon Young-se as the party's new secretary-general, saying Yoon's camp rejected his campaign ideas the previous day.
Lee, however, withdrew the refusal and endorsed the appointment later.
Lee later explained to reporters that he had different views on other issues rather than Kwon's appointment, hinting that he is actually displeased with Yoon's nomination of Rep. Lee Chul-gyu as the party's strategic planning division chief.
Lee Chul-gyu is known to be close with the party's former Secretary-General Kweon Seong-dong, who was at the center of a power struggle between Yoon and Lee Jun-seok.
"There were efforts to resolve conflicts from yesterday, but they were not completely accepted," the PPP leader said. "Most of all, I am wondering whether they are really seeking political solutions (on this situation). I will be watching."
Amid the deepening feud with Lee, Yoon has lost his lead over his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung and is now trailing the Democratic Party candidate in voter surveys.
A survey jointly conducted by four pollsters showed Thursday that Yoon had 28 percent support against Lee's 36 percent.
In an attempt to regain support, Yoon announced the dissolution of his campaign committee, including the departure of election czar Kim Chong-in, on Wednesday and set up a new "slimmer and practical" campaign body.
At the party meeting in the morning, Yoon emphasized "one team" spirit and self-reform of the PPP for a fresh start.
The former prosecutor general also expressed his confidence in floor leader Kim, who had tendered his resignation over the campaign overhaul, asking Kim to withdraw his resignation offer.
