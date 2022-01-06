Seoul stocks down late Thur. morning on U.S. rate hike woes
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Thursday morning as the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes stoked concerns that the Fed may push harsher-than-expected rate hikes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.36 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,946.61 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a lackluster start, tracking the overnight Wall Street tech plunge.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.34 percent overnight and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.07 percent amid concerns that higher interest rates could reduce corporate margins.
In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics edged up 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 0.8 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver retreated 3.24 percent, with its rival Kakao shedding 4.27 percent.
Among gainers, banking top cap Kakao Bank advanced 1.26 percent, and steelmaker POSCO jumped 3.05 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,198.7 won to the U.S. dollar, down 1.8 won from the previous session's close.
