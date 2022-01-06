Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 502 bln won LNG ship order
11:41 January 06, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Thursday it has received a 502 billion won (US$420 million) liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship order in Greece.
Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the LNG carriers to an unidentified shipper in Greece by November 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company is the world's third-largest shipbuilder by orders after Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and Samsung Heavy Industries Co. in terms of 2021 orders.
Last year, Daewoo Shipbuilding achieved $10.86 billion worth of orders, far exceeding its target of $7.7 billion.
