Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 502 bln won LNG ship order

11:41 January 06, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Thursday it has received a 502 billion won (US$420 million) liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship order in Greece.

Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the LNG carriers to an unidentified shipper in Greece by November 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company is the world's third-largest shipbuilder by orders after Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and Samsung Heavy Industries Co. in terms of 2021 orders.

Last year, Daewoo Shipbuilding achieved $10.86 billion worth of orders, far exceeding its target of $7.7 billion.

