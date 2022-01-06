(LEAD) Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 502 bln-won LNG ship order
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Thursday it has received a 502 billion-won (US$420 million) liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship order in Greece.
Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the LNG carriers to Maran Gas Maritime, an affiliate of Greece's Angelicoussis Shipping Group, by November 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company is the world's third-largest shipbuilder by orders after Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and Samsung Heavy Industries Co. in terms of orders in 2021.
Last year, Daewoo Shipbuilding achieved $10.86 billion worth of orders, far exceeding its target of $7.7 billion.
