Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
SEOUL -- North Korea said Thursday that it has successfully conducted a test-firing of a hypersonic missile a day earlier, three months after it first showcased the new weapons system.
On Wednesday, South Korea's military said the North fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile toward the East Sea from the northern province of Jagang.
(LEAD) Daily virus cases over 4,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases stayed over 4,000 for the second straight day Thursday as the country kept stricter antivirus measures in place amid persistent worries over a resurgence in infections and the spread of the omicron variant.
The country added 4,126 new COVID-19 infections, including 3,931 local infections, raising the total caseload to 653,792, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
U.S. takes any new capability of N. Korea seriously: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States takes any new military capability of North Korea seriously, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday.
The spokesperson also said the country is assessing the specific nature of the latest missile test by North Korea.
PPP lawmakers propose impeachment of party chief
SEOUL -- Lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party proposed impeachment of party chief Lee Jun-seok on Thursday, blaming Lee's feud with the party's presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol for the sharp fall in Yoon's support just two months ahead of the election.
Deputy floor leader Choo Kyung-ho and some other lawmakers made the proposal during a general meeting of the party's lawmakers at the National Assembly, just a couple of hours after Lee said he would refuse to endorse Yoon's appointment of a new secretary general of the party.
(LEAD) 2 firefighters dead, 1 missing in warehouse fire in Pyeongtaek
PYEONGTAEK, South Korea -- Two firefighters were found dead while one remained missing at the scene of a warehouse fire Thursday as fire authorities have been trying to contain the blaze for over 12 hours, officials said.
The fire at the refrigeration warehouse construction site in western Pyeongtaek, a city located 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was first reported at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday.
(LEAD) S. Korea to offer fresh funds to pandemic-hit merchants, firms
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to provide around 40 trillion won (US$33.4 billion) in funds to pandemic-hit self-employed people and small firms in a bid to ease their financial troubles ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the country's finance minister said Thursday.
The government said the funds will be fresh support, separate from the budget of 35.8 trillion won, in the form of low-interest loans for small merchants, according to Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.
Train operations on Seoul-Busan line normalized after derailment recovery
DAEJEON -- Train operations on the Seoul-Busan line were normalized Thursday morning, a day after a KTX bullet train derailed in central South Korea and injured seven passengers, the operator said.
Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) said trains bound for Seoul from the southeastern port city of Busan resumed normal operations from 5:47 a.m. and those heading to Busan from Seoul from 7:55 a.m.
(LEAD) S. Korea, Saudi Arabia agree to boost energy ties for low carbon economy
SEOUL -- South Korea and Saudi Arabia have vowed to boost cooperation in nuclear power and other energy fields for their transition to a low carbon economy, Seoul's industry ministry said Thursday.
South Korea's Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook and Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman reached their consensus at their meeting in the kingdom.
