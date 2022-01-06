Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
(LEAD) PPP lawmakers seek ouster of party chief over feud with presidential candidate
SEOUL -- Lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday sought the ouster of party chief Lee Jun-seok, blaming his feud with the party's presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol for the sharp fall in Yoon's support just two months ahead of the election.
PPP deputy floor leaders and others made a proposal of adopting a resolution demanding Lee's resignation during a general meeting of the party's lawmakers, a couple of hours after Lee said he would refuse to endorse Yoon's appointment of a new secretary-general of the party.
(3rd LD) 3 missing firefighters at Pyeongtaek warehouse fire scene found dead
PYEONGTAEK/SEOUL -- Three firefighters were killed while battling a warehouse blaze in Pyeongtaek on Thursday as authorities were still struggling to bring the fire under control after over 12 hours, officials said.
The bodies of two deceased firefighters were found at 12:22 p.m. on the second floor of the refrigeration warehouse construction site in western Pyeongtaek, a city located 70 kilometers south of Seoul. The third firefighter was discovered nearby about 20 minutes later.
Police tackle mysteries surrounding nation's single largest embezzlement case
SEOUL -- Police are stepping up an investigation into South Korea's single largest embezzlement case that has engulfed a local medical equipment producer, officers said Thursday, following the arrest of a suspect the previous day.
A 45-year-old employee of Osstem Implant Co., identified only by his surname Lee, was arrested at his residence in Paju, 30 kilometers north of Seoul, on Wednesday on charges of embezzling 188 billion won (US$157 million) from the dental implant maker.
(LEAD) Top financial regulator ready to take action in case of any irregularities at Osstem Implant
SEOUL -- The head of South Korea's financial regulator said Thursday that his agency will consider taking necessary action in the case that any irregularities are found at Osstem Implant Co., after one of its employees was accused of embezzling a large amount of company funds.
On Wednesday, police arrested the employee, identified only by his family name Lee, five days after the dental implant material maker sued him for misappropriating some 188 billion won (US$157.7 million). He was in charge of managing corporate funds.
Gov't to launch new team to support vulnerable N. Korean defectors
SEOUL -- The South Korean government is preparing to launch a new team to step up support for North Korean defectors suffering from economic and psychological difficulties after resettlement here, officials said Thursday.
The team -- which will comprise of officials from different government agencies, including the unification ministry and the police -- is expected to be set up by next month to provide defectors with tailored support in fields ranging from education and employment to living and psychological counseling.
S. Korea to take steps to stabilize FX market if needed: official
SEOUL -- South Korea is ready to take measures to stabilize the foreign exchange market, if needed, a senior government official said Thursday, as the Korean currency has sharply weakened against the U.S. dollar in recent weeks.
First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon said the government plans to closely monitor the forex market amid the prospects for the won's further descent as the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise its policy rate at a faster-than-expected pace.
Beleaguered short tracker Shim Suk-hee files for injunction against ban
SEOUL -- In a last-ditch effort to regain eligibility for the Beijing Winter Games, South Korean Olympic short track speed skating champion Shim Suk-hee has filed for a court injunction against a ban by the sport's national federation, a source said Thursday.
The source, privy to the legal proceedings, said Shim asked the Seoul Eastern District Court on Monday to nullify a two-month suspension by the Korea Skating Union (KSU), which was issued on Dec. 21 last year.
