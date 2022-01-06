Go to Contents
Lee leads Yoon 36 pct to 28 pct: poll

14:24 January 06, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is leading his main opposition rival Yoon Suk-yeol with 36 percent support against Yoon's 28 percent, a survey showed Thursday.

Lee of the ruling Democratic Party lost 3 percentage points from last week, while Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party remained unchanged, according to the survey of 1,000 adults conducted Monday through Wednesday by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research.

Still, Lee is leading Yoon outside the margin of error for the second consecutive week.

In third place was Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, at 12 percent, doubled from last week.

Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive Justice Party lost 3 percentage points from last week and dropped to 2 percent.

Ahn is gaining popularity with young voters warming to him due to his morality, while showing displeasure over the negative election campaigns by the leading candidates, analysts said.

Asked who is the most moral presidential candidate, 35 percent of the respondents picked Ahn, followed by Sim with 17 percent.

The survey showed 14 percent picked Yoon as the most moral candidate, while 13 percent choose Lee.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

This file photo taken Nov. 25, 2021, shows candidates running in the upcoming presidential election posing for a photo at a forum in Seoul. From left are Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party, Yoon Suk-yeol of the People Power Party, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party. (Yonhap)

