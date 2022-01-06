Beleaguered short tracker Shim Suk-hee files for injunction against ban

The KSU will determine the final national team entries for the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Shim won the Olympic trials in May but was dropped from the national team in October, prior to the International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup season, when her text messages were leaked. She has not been competing or training with the rest of the team that skated in World Cups and the KSU may decide to leave her off for the Olympics, regardless of the court's decision.