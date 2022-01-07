N.K. expresses support for Beijing Olympics, criticizes U.S. boycott
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has said it "fully" supports the upcoming Beijing Olympics though it cannot participate in the event, criticizing the U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games, state media reported Friday.
The North's Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports made the comments in a letter sent to China's Olympic Committee on Wednesday, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
"The U.S. and its vassal forces are getting evermore undisguised in their moves against China aimed at preventing the successful opening of the Olympics," it said.
The KCNA added, "We could not take part in the Olympics due to the hostile forces' moves and the worldwide pandemic, but we would fully support the Chinese comrades in all their work to hold splendid and wonderful Olympic festival."
