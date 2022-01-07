Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon Suk-yeol's first day of reform wasted amid internal conflict (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee says 'will lead by example,' dramatically settles conflict with Yoon (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon Suk-yeol, Lee Jun-seok end 'screaming clash' and hold hands again (Donga llbo)

-- 3 firefighters fail to return (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea's hypersonic missile evolves, raises concerns about security 'game changer' on Korean Peninsula (Segye Times)

-- N. Korea's hypersonic missile ... world condemns it, S. Korea remains silent (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon Suk-yeol says, 'Let's forget about it all and win,' settles conflict with Lee Jun-seok (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon Suk-yeol, Lee Jun-seok end extreme conflict, leaving 'unstable sutures' (Hankyoreh)

-- Again, three firefighters couldn't return (Hankook libo)

-- Yoon Suk-yeol, Lee Jun-seok declare 'one team,' say, 'Let's let go of past, win election' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon Suk-yeol, Lee Jun-seok agree on dramatic reconciliation, say, 'Let's work together to win presidential election' (Korea Economic Daily)

