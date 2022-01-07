COVID-19 antiviral pills to arrive in S. Korea next week: PM
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- Antiviral pills to treat novel coronavirus cases will arrive in South Korea next week, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday.
"We will make sure they can be used swiftly in the medical field," Kim said during a COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul.
The government has so far secured oral COVID-19 drugs for around 1 million patients.
The country signed a prepurchase contract with U.S. drug giant Pfizer Inc. for its Paxlovid pill for 762,000 patients. It also inked a deal with MSD, a subsidiary of U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co., for the prepurchase of oral coronavirus medications for 242,000 people.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)