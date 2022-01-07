Veteran outfielder, new GM for revamped KBO club expect big things in 2022

Unlike Na, Choi had a 2021 season he'd rather forget. He was limited to 104 games, the fewest since he appeared in just two games in 2004, as he battled a hamstring injury and an eye condition in which fluid built up under the retina in his right eye. One of the most selective hitters in the KBO -- Choi led the league in walks in 2017 and 2019, and ranked in the top 10 on six other occasions -- suddenly started swinging at bad pitches.