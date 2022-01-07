Military reports 27 more COVID-19 cases
10:27 January 07, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 27 additional COVID-19 cases, including 25 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,403.
Of the new cases, 19 are from the Army, four from the Air Force, two from the Navy and two from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 217 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,591 are breakthrough cases.
