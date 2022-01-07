(LEAD) USFK reports weekly total of 682 additional COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Friday it has confirmed a weekly record high of 682 additional COVID-19 cases among its personnel over the past week.
Only one of the cases counted from Dec. 28 through Tuesday was imported, according to the USFK website. It did not offer more details, including the number of breakthrough infections, or locations of the infected members.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported among the USFK-affiliated population totaled 3,027. The USFK said nearly 90 percent of its affiliated community is vaccinated.
South Korea's military reported 27 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 25 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,403.
Of the new cases, 19 are from the Army, four from the Air Force, two from the Navy, and two from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 217 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,591 are breakthrough cases.
