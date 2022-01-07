Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Jan. 3 -- Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends
Weekend border crosser identified as N. Korean defector: S. Korea's military
4 -- Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support
5 -- N. Korea fires an apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
Moon urges N. Korea to make efforts for dialogue after Pyongyang fires suspected missile
6 -- N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
N. Korean nuclear, missile programs pose 'ongoing' threat: Blinken
7 -- N. Korea says it's not joining Beijing Olympics due to 'hostile forces,' pandemic
