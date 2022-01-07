Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 January 07, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Jan. 3 -- Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends

Weekend border crosser identified as N. Korean defector: S. Korea's military

4 -- Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support

5 -- N. Korea fires an apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS

Moon urges N. Korea to make efforts for dialogue after Pyongyang fires suspected missile

6 -- N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities

N. Korean nuclear, missile programs pose 'ongoing' threat: Blinken

7 -- N. Korea says it's not joining Beijing Olympics due to 'hostile forces,' pandemic
