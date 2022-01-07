S. Korea urges Indonesia to lift ban on coal exports
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday expressed concerns about Indonesia's recent ban on coal exports and urged a prompt resumption of shipments, the trade ministry said.
Indonesia imposed a one-month suspension of coal exports on Jan. 1 due to low supplies at domestic power plants, which raised concerns about widespread blackouts.
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo had an emergency meeting on the issue with his Indonesian counterpart Muhammad Lutfi via video link, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.
"Trade Minister Yeo delivered the government's concerns about Indonesia's coal export ban and strongly requested the Indonesian government's cooperation for a prompt resumption of coal shipment," the ministry said in a press release.
Lutfi said Indonesia is well aware of South Korea's concerns and would make efforts for a smooth resolution, the ministry added.
The two ministers agreed on the importance of cooperation in global supply networks and emphasized the need for bilateral efforts for stable supply chains of commodities, the ministry said.
