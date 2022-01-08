Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

08:59 January 08, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Construction firm behind Pyeongtaek fire was 'serious accident biz' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Wind of Ahn' gets stronger, shakes two-way race (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee, Yoon both say 'main match is now,' compete in livelihood pledges
-- Presidential election set to become three-way race, merger of Yoon, Ahn rises as new issue (Segye Times)
-- Tsunami of nuclear phase-out policy only leaves weeds behind (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ahn Cheol-soo advances 10 points while Yoon Suk-yeol lost 9 points (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Voice of the silent,' Kang Kyung-wha to run for ILO Chief (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Next station is livelihood,' candidates race to subway stations (Hankook libo)
-- Interest rates rise sharply at beginning of new year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kazakhstan incident another 'black swan' (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK