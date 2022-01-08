Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #boat #capsize

4 rescued, 1 missing after boat capsizes near southwestern islet

20:01 January 08, 2022

JINDO, South Korea, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- Four seafarers were rescued, but their captain is still unaccounted after a fishing boat capsized in waters off the country's southwestern coast, rescue authorities said Saturday.

The boat carrying five crew members capsized following a collision with a bigger fishing vessel in waters 3.5 kilometers northeast of Jang Island, Jindo County, South Jeolla Province, at around 1:12 p.m, according to the Coast Guard.

Of the five, one sailor was pulled from the water and three others trapped inside the capsized boat were rescued after the authorities cut a hole in the ship's hull.

The authorities are still searching for the ship's captain.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has ordered officials to mobilize all available resources, including Navy ships, aircrafts and boats sailing nearby waters, for the search and rescue operation.

This photo provided by the Coast Guard shows rescue officials working to save seafarers from a capsized fishing boat in waters off the country's southwestern coast near Jin Island on Jan. 8, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK