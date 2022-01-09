Go to Contents
(LEAD) Mother of late student activist dies at 82

16:47 January 09, 2022

(ATTN: ADDS photos, details throughout)

GWANGJU, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- Bae Eun-sim, the mother of a late student activist whose death became a symbol of South Korea's pro-democracy movement in 1987, died Sunday. She was 82.

Bae had been hospitalized for acute myocardial infarction last Monday, and was discharged Saturday. She died at Chosun University Hospital in the southwestern city of Gwangju after collapsing on Sunday.

The portrait of Bae Eun-sim, the mother of the late student activist Lee Han-yeol, is set up at the funeral altar inside Chosun University Hospital in Gwangju, some 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on Jan. 9, 2022. (Yonhap)

Bae's surviving family members decided against an autopsy and they will proceed with her funeral in Gwangju, some 330 kilometers south of Seoul.

Bae's son, Yonsei University student activist Lee Han-yeol, died on July 5, 1987, weeks after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by riot police during a rally on his campus in Seoul.

His death sparked wider protests against the iron-fisted rule of President Chun Doo-hwan. The general-turned-strongman seized power through a 1979 military coup and ruthlessly quelled a pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju.

The protests eventually led to the restoration of the direct presidential election system, a decisive turning point in South Korea's democratization.

This photo of the funeral altar for Bae Eun-sim, the mother of the late student activist Lee Han-yeol, inside Chosun University Hospital in Gwangju, some 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on Jan. 9, 2022, shows the certificate for the Moran Order of Civil Merit that Bae received in June 2020 for her contribution to democratization of South Korea. (Yonhap)

Chun's longtime friend, Roh Tae-woo, won the election in December 1987. Roh was South Korea's last general-turned-president. Chun and Roh died last year.

Following Lee's death, Bae became an activist herself. She once served as the head of a national association of families who lost their loved ones in pro-democracy protests of the 1980s. Bae was awarded the Moran Medal, the second-highest Order of Civil Merit, in June 2020 for her contribution to the country's democratization.

President Moon Jae-in sent a wreath to Bae's funeral altar set up at Chosun University Hospital. Rival political parties were united in paying their respects to Bae, calling her the mother of South Korean democracy who sacrificed a great deal for the good of the country.

In this file photo from June 9, 2021, Bae Eun-sim, mother of the late student activist Lee Han-yeol, speaks at an event at Yonsei University in Seoul marking the 34th anniversary of her son's death. (Yonhap)


(END)

