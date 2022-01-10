(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 10)

Korea's past administrations were always criticized for appointing government officials based on campaign aides' contributions to election victories rather than on any real capabilities. Under the presidential system, we can hardly find fault with a new president recruiting loyalists in the initial stage of new governments. But if such recruitments are still being made at the end of a president's term, it's a different matter. Needless to say, such recruitments can restrict not only a next president's authority over human resources management but also his jurisdiction in running the government. That's why past administrations refrained from reshuffling government officials at the end of their terms.