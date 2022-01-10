Military reports 4 more COVID-19 cases
10:16 January 10, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported four additional COVID-19 cases, all of which are breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,444.
Of the new cases, three are from the Army and one from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry.
Currently, 191 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,631 are breakthrough cases.
