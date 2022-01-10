Go to Contents
Military reports 4 more COVID-19 cases

10:16 January 10, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported four additional COVID-19 cases, all of which are breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,444.

Of the new cases, three are from the Army and one from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry.

Currently, 191 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,631 are breakthrough cases.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

