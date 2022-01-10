Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
SEOUL -- O Yeong-su has won best TV supporting actor at this year's Golden Globe Awards for his role in "Squid Game," becoming the first South Korean actor ever to secure an acting trophy at the American awards show.
In the winners list of the annual awards event thrown by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on Sunday (U.S. time), the 77-year-old actor won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on TV for his role in the Netflix original series.
(LEAD) Daily infections below 4,000 for 4th day amid tightened distancing rules
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases stayed below 4,000 for the fourth straight day Monday amid tightened distancing rules to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The country added 3,007 new COVID-19 infections, including 2,768 local infections, raising the total caseload to 667,390, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(LEAD) Lee leads Yoon by 6-6.6 percentage points: poll
SEOUL -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is leading his main opposition rival Yoon Suk-yeol by between 6-6.6 percentage points with the election less than two months away, a survey showed Monday.
Lee of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) garnered 40.1 percent, while Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) gained 34.1 percent, according to the Realmeter survey of 3,042 adults conducted last week.
FDI pledges made to S. Korea hit all-time high in 2021
SEOUL -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) pledges made to South Korea surged 42.3 percent in 2021 from a year earlier to reach an all-time high, data showed Monday.
Foreigners pledged to invest US$29.51 billion in South Korea in 2021, compared with $20.7 billion a year earlier, according to the data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Fine dust blankets much of S. Korea again
SEOUL -- Fine dust plagued most parts of South Korea on Monday due to air stagnation caused by the high atmospheric pressure in the west, weather authorities said.
As of 8 a.m., the density of ultrafine dust, called PM 2.5, had hit the "very bad" level for the greater Seoul area, North Chuncheong Province and the central city of Sejong, and the southeastern city of Daegu, according to the Comprehensive Air-quality Index.
Instant noodle exports hit new high in first 11 months of 2021 amid pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports of instant noodles reached an all-time high in the first 11 months of 2021 on their global popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy exported US$607.9 million worth of instant noodles, or "ramyeon" in Korean, in the January-November period, up 10.6 percent from the same period of 2020, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service and industry sources.
