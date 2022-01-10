Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #workplace disasters #industrial accidents #workplace safety

Gov't to support corporate hazard management with workplace disaster punishment law to take effect

16:33 January 10, 2022

SEJONG, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The government plans to provide support to companies in preventing and dealing with industrial hazards, as a new workplace disaster punishment law is set to come into effect this month, officials said Monday.

The law, passed by the National Assembly last year, will go into effect on Jan. 27, under which owners and CEOs of companies with five or more employees can face a minimum one-year prison sentence or up to a fine of 1 billion won (US$833,000) in the event of serious workplace disasters.

To help businesses bolster safety measures, the labor ministry said it will create a joint policy committee between government agencies, representatives from labor and management communities, and experts to come up with measures to deal with industrial accidents.

The ministry also plans to offer workplace hazard-related consulting services to 3,500 firms with between 50 and 300 employees.

Companies with high risk of disasters, such as construction firms and major petrochemical industrial complexes in the southwestern city of Yeosu, the southeastern city of Ulsan and central South Chungcheong Province, will come under a government risk monitoring system, the ministry added.

This June 19, 2021, file photo shows a silent tribute to workers who have died in industrial accidents in front of Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Administration in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK