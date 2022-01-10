Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
--------------------
(2nd LD) O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
SEOUL -- O Yeong-su has won best TV supporting actor at this year's Golden Globe Awards for his role in "Squid Game," becoming the first South Korean actor ever to secure an acting trophy at the American awards show.
In the winners list of the annual awards event thrown by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on Sunday (U.S. time), the 77-year-old actor won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on TV for his role in the Netflix original series.
--------------------
Long lines, entry bans plague large shopping facilities over vaccine pass expansion
SEOUL -- Long lines, entry bans and angry protests plagued department stores, shopping malls and large supermarkets Monday as the government's vaccine pass system was enforced at such retail establishments for the first time.
Visitors are now required to present proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results to enter large retail establishments under a revised vaccine pass scheme aimed at reining in an increase of new transmissions and critical cases.
--------------------
Moon urges greater vigilance against spread of omicron
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called for senior aides to do everything possible to employ anti-epidemic measures against the spread of the omicron variant, saying it is only a matter of time before the omicron becomes the dominant strain in South Korea.
While emphasizing the government's urgency in coping with the omicron, Moon convinced people the nation could overcome the highly transmissible variant if it makes utmost efforts to curb the spread of the variant.
--------------------
(LEAD) Kakao's new co-CEO nominee resigns over stock selloffs
SEOUL -- Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's top mobile messenger KakaoTalk, said Monday its nominee for a new co-CEO, Ryu Young-joon, has offered to resign over controversial stock selloffs.
Ryu, who has served as the chief of Kakao's payment arm, Kakao Pay, was named to lead the tech giant with incumbent co-CEO Yeo Min-soo on Nov. 25.
--------------------
Court approves Edison Motors' deal to acquire embattled SsangYong Motor
SEOUL -- A court on Monday gave its nod to electric carmaker Edison Motors Co's deal to acquire the embattled SsangYong Motor Co., according to sources.
The approval by the Seoul Bankruptcy Court paved the way for Edison's plan to take over the financially troubled carmaker under court receivership.
--------------------
(LEAD) LG Energy Solution expects to outstrip China's CATL in global EV battery market share: CEO
SEOUL -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. could overtake its Chinese rival and the world's No. 1 player CATL in share of the global electric vehicle (EV) battery market, given the apparent higher order backlog and other factors, its chief said Monday.
Kwon Young-soo, CEO of the South Korean battery maker, made the remarks in an online press conference on its upcoming listing, highlighting that his company has an upper hand in terms of intellectual properties and diversity in the foreign client pool.
20 N. Korean defectors have migrated overseas over past 5 years: ministry
SEOUL -- A total of 20 North Koreans who defected to the South have migrated to other countries over the past five years, the Ministry of Unification said Monday.
The living conditions of North Korean defectors here have drawn keen attention, especially since a defector who fled the North in late 2020 reportedly crossed the heavily-fortified inter-Korean border again earlier this month to return home.
--------------------
(News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
SEOUL -- A Cold War-era slogan calling for "annihilating communism" has sprung back to life in South Korea's presidential race, as conservatives used the word as a meme disapproving of the way the government of President Moon Jae-in has dealt with China and North Korea.
Shinsegae Group Vice Chairman Chung Yong-jin prompted the creation of the meme last week when Instagram deleted one of his posts captioned with the anti-communist slogan, "myeolgong," for violating its policy on violence and instigation.
--------------------
(News Focus) S. Korea's central bank likely to raise key rate this week to tame inflation
SEOUL South Korea's central bank is widely expected to raise its key interest rate at a rate-setting meeting later this week to tame growing inflationary pressure, reflecting the U.S.' Federal Reserve's faster-than-expected move to tighten its monetary policy, experts said Monday.
Some still raised the possibility the Bank of Korea (BOK) could stay put this week given persistent uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic and the omicron variant, voicing worries that a further increase in borrowing costs could knock the economy off its still fragile recovery trend.
--------------------
