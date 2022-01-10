Moon congratulates 'Squid Game' actor for winning Golden Globe best TV supporting actor
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday congratulated O Yeong-su for winning best TV supporting actor at this year's Golden Globe Awards for his role in "Squid Game."
The 77-year-old O became the first South Korean actor ever to secure an acting trophy at the American awards show.
In a message posted on social media, Moon delivered his respect and gratitude to the actor, saying that O's career, over more than 50 years, has made a deep impression on the global stage.
Moon also praised other actors, actresses and production staff of "Squid Game" for displaying the potential of Korean culture.
O played the elderly participant Oh Il-nam, who is secretly behind the deadly contest, in which debt-ridden people compete for 45.6 billion won (US$37.9 million) in prize money.
