07:05 January 11, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Omicron accounts for over 10 pct, crisis looms for Lunar New Year holiday (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 32 tln won swept out of Kakao's market cap (Kookmin Daily)
-- 1 out of 3 renters couldn't use rights to renew contracts (Donga llbo)
-- Anti-communism campaign by chaebol turns into risk factor (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ahn 'not considering merger' of presidential campaign (Segye Times)
-- Suspect in development scandal claims to 'have followed Lee Jae-myung's policy' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee: It will be hard to manipulate public opinion for merging opposition presidential candidacies (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 1 out of 4 COVID-19 patients under at-home treatment infect families (Hankyoreh)
-- Elderly actor wins Golden Globes, becomes 'kkanbu' of world (Hankook libo)
-- Young citizens desert major regional cities (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Bill on supporting venture firms fails to pass assembly (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Vaccine passes needed for big stores, excluding many (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- To cope with omicron, Korea begins weighing who to test first (Korea Herald)
-- Pressure growing for coalition between opposition candidates (Korea Times)
(END)

