N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS

07:43 January 11, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, less than a week after it launched what it claimed to be a hypersonic missile.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch in a text message to reporters without elaborating further.

Last Wednesday, the recalcitrant regime fired the missile in its first show of force this year, just days after the country stressed the importance of boosting defense capabilities at a key ruling party meeting.

This undated file photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, shows a missile launch. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

