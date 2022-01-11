NC Dinos' manager hoping to survive early part of season with new-look squad

The Dinos will also be without four veterans for the early part of the season, following their lengthy bans issued last year over violations of COVID-19 protocols. Third baseman Park Sok-min, second baseman Park Min-woo, and outfielders Lee Myung-ki and Kwon Hui-dong were slapped with 72-game bans by the KBO. The Dinos meted out their own punishments: 50 games on Park Sok-min and 25 games on the other three.

