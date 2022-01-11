Military reports 17 more COVID-19 cases
10:14 January 11, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 17 additional COVID-19 cases, including 15 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,461.
Of the new cases, 12 are from the Army, three from the Air Force and two from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry.
Currently, 182 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,646 are breakthrough cases.
