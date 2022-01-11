2001 -- Then U.S. President Bill Clinton expresses "regret" over the killing of South Korean citizens by U.S. soldiers during the 1950-1953 Korean War. He acknowledged that U.S. soldiers "killed or injured an unconfirmed number of Korean refugees" in Nogeun-ri, a hamlet in southeastern South Korea, in July 1950, barely a month after the war broke out. Bereaved families claim at least 248 people were killed.

