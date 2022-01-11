NSC expresses 'strong regret' over N.K. projectile launch
11:21 January 11, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council expressed "strong regret" Tuesday after North Korea launched a second projectile in less than a week.
The council held an emergency meeting shortly after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into the East Sea.
"The standing members of the NSC analyzed North Korea's intentions in test-firing consecutive missiles from the start of the year and expressed strong regret over the latest launch that took place at a time when stabilizing the political situation is very critical," Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword