Chinese boat captured for alleged false report of fish catch

14:43 January 11, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- A Chinese fishing boat has been seized for allegedly underreporting its fish catch in violation of Seoul's fishing regulations, the oceans ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry's fisheries management service seized the 106-ton vessel in waters off the southwestern county of Shinan at around 6 p.m. on Monday, as its crew members were suspected of having underreported the fish catch on a daily log to catch more from South Korea's exclusive economic zone in the Yellow Sea, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

An additional probe is now under way, and any violations will lead to fines or other penalties, it added.

"There have been increasing cases of Chinese fishing boats trying to evade our on-board investigations, citing the COVID-19 pandemic," ministry official Yang Jin-moon said.

"We will toughen the crackdown and seizure operations while implementing thorough antivirus measures," it added.

This photo provided by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries on Jan. 11, 2022, shows a South Korean regulator checking the fish catch of a Chinese boat in waters off South Korea's southwestern county of Shinan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

