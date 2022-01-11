Assembly passes bill on union representation in public institutions' boards
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill that mandates a union representative be included on public institutions' boards of directors.
The lawmakers approved a bill during a plenary session that dictates public firms and quasi-public institutions must appoint one nonexecutive director recommended or picked by the head of a labor union on their boards.
The director, representing the labor union, will have a two-year term that can be extended for another year.
The bill, which was designed to improve the transparency of management in public firms, will be enforced six months after its promulgation.
