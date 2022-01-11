Go to Contents
Moon expresses concern over N. Korea's repeated missile launches ahead of election

16:48 January 11, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in expressed concern Tuesday over North Korea's repeated missile launches ahead of South Korea's presidential election in March, his spokesperson said.

Moon made the remark after being briefed on the results of a National Security Council meeting held earlier in the day following the North's firing of a suspected ballistic missile into the East Sea, Park Kyung-mee said during a press briefing.

Moon also ordered the government to come up with measures to prevent further tension in inter-Korean relations, she said.

This photo shows President Moon Jae-in speaking during a meeting with his aides at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Jan. 10, 2022. (Yonhap)

