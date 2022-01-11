U.S. condemns N. Korean missile launch, says it remains committed to diplomacy
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The United States condemns North Korea's latest missile launch but remains committed to dialogue with the North, a state department spokesperson said Tuesday.
The department official also reiterated the U.S.' commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan.
"The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launch. This launch is in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and the international community," the spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency in an email.
The DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
North Korea launched a missile into the East Sea early Tuesday (Seoul time), marking its second missile launch in less than a week.
The country earlier said it successfully test-fired a newly developed hypersonic missile last week.
Seoul officials said the missile fired this week showed improvements from that of last week, noting it flew at a maximum speed of mach 10, or 10 times the speed of sound, compared with mach 6 for the missile launched last week.
The latest missile launch was staged as the U.N. Security Council held a closed-doors meeting in New York to discuss North Korea's missile test from last week.
The department spokesperson said the U.S. still remains committed to dialogue.
"We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on them to engage in dialogue. Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad."
