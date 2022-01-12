Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:01 January 12, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Local builder again responsible for Gwangju apartment accident (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee vows to make S. Korea one of world's top 5 nations (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gwangju accident: Safety collapses again (Donga llbo)
-- 39-story apartment building crumbles (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Union representative to be included on public firms' boards of directors from July (Segye Times)
-- NK's Mach 10 missile reaches Seoul in 1 minute (Chosun Ilbo)
-- North dares to fire Mach 10 missile (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Antitrust watchdog to regulate online behavioral advertising (Hankyoreh)
-- Two presidential candidates unveil economic visions without slander (Hankook libo)
-- World Bank report says big business groups help S. Korea get out of 'middle income trap' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Video game developer WeMade abruptly sells out of crypto, stirring up turmoil in stock, digital currency market (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North launches a missile as world reacts to last week's (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea tests second but 'advanced' missile in less than a week: Seoul (Korea Herald)
-- North Korea escalates missile threats in new year (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK