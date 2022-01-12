Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- Local builder again responsible for Gwangju apartment accident (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee vows to make S. Korea one of world's top 5 nations (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gwangju accident: Safety collapses again (Donga llbo)
-- 39-story apartment building crumbles (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Union representative to be included on public firms' boards of directors from July (Segye Times)
-- NK's Mach 10 missile reaches Seoul in 1 minute (Chosun Ilbo)
-- North dares to fire Mach 10 missile (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Antitrust watchdog to regulate online behavioral advertising (Hankyoreh)
-- Two presidential candidates unveil economic visions without slander (Hankook libo)
-- World Bank report says big business groups help S. Korea get out of 'middle income trap' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Video game developer WeMade abruptly sells out of crypto, stirring up turmoil in stock, digital currency market (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North launches a missile as world reacts to last week's (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea tests second but 'advanced' missile in less than a week: Seoul (Korea Herald)
-- North Korea escalates missile threats in new year (Korea Times)
