07:13 January 13, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- 39-story apartment building built on unlawful practices eventually brings disaster (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Adding a story every five days,' overdoing construction brings disaster (Kookmin Daily)
-- Despite 2nd day of search, 6 people still missing (Donga llbo)
-- 'Adding a story every five days,' shoddy construction brings disaster (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Voting intentions of 20-somethings on 'roller-coaster' ride, rattles presidential election scene (Segye Times)
-- 'Accident occurred while building upper story even though lower floor's concrete was not strong' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Tragedy of families of COVID-19 deceased victims (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Enforcement of 'concrete placing' despite below zero temperatures (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Adding a story every five days, obviously man-made disaster' (Hankook libo)
-- Apple, Siemens' creative management came from art (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Institutions betting 10 quadrillion won to get more shares of LG Energy Solution (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Pfizer's Covid pills going to patients starting Friday (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- After 'hypersonic' missile test, Kim eyes more 'strategic muscle' (Korea Herald)
-- Will North Korea sway South Korea's presidential election? (Korea Times)
(END)

