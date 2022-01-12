(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 12)

The DP's election committee disputed the reports of the hearing. It argued that policies taken by Lee mean official policies by the Seongnam municipal government. But this is merely wordplay. Lee said from his own mouth that he designed the Daejang-dong project directly. So, Seongnam's position does not differ from Lee's. The fact that it is the city's official position does not necessarily mean that its mayor can be relieved of responsibility. Lee approved about 10 different documents on the project.